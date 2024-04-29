Credit for AAP-Congress LS Poll Alliance in Delhi Also Goes to Lovely: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The AAP credited Arvinder Singh Lovely on Monday for the party's Lok Sabha poll alliance with the Congress, a day after he resigned as the Delhi unit president of the grand old party criticising the tie-up.

Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh told a press conference here that the credit for his party's alliance with the Congress in the national capital goes to Lovely as well.

"I say this with responsibility that Lovely played a crucial role in our alliance with the Congress. I am not aware of the reasons for his contrary views now," Singh said when asked for his comment on the ongress leader's resignation from the party.

He also thanked Lovely while pointing out that he was the first Congress leader to reach Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence when the latter was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 and for his important role in the formation of the alliance.

Singh, however, refused to comment further, saying Lovely's resignation is an internal matter of the Congress. In his resignation letter, Lovely, who took the reins of the Delhi Congress in August last year, criticised the party's alliance with the AAP and decision to field Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj from the North East Delhi and North West Delhi constituencies respectively in the ongoing parliamentary polls.

The Delhi Congress was against the alliance but the party high-command went ahead with it, Lovely said as his resignation brought the differences over the tie-up to the fore.

Under a seat-sharing agreement between the two constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Congress has fielded candidates from three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The AAP is contesting the remaining four seats. The arrangement was agreed upon even as the two parties decided to contest the polls independently in Punjab.