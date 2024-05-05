EXCLUSIVE | 'Divine Power Working Through Me To Make India A Superpower', says PM Modi

New Delhi: Exuding confidence about his victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is chalking out plans for what projects to start within the first 100 days after coming to power for the third time.

In an exclusive interview with Eenadu editor M Nageshwar Rao ahead of the third phase of general elections slated for May 7, every word PM Modi spoke was focused on victory, as he talked about his government's achievements in the last 10 years.

The Prime Minister, during the interview at his residence in Delhi, said his focus was winning the trust of 140 crore people in the country. In the initial five years, he said, he had to "bury the pits dug by the Congress government" and then move towards establishing the country on the global platform.

'A blessing from God'

Speaking about his belief in serving Indians, he said that he considered it to be a "blessing from God" to be in such a responsible position and fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

"I often feel like some divine power is working through me in helping India become a superpower. This simple thought motivates me to work every day with added focus and dedication. Due to the measures taken by the government, 25 crore poverty-stricken people were able to get access to a better life," PM Modi said.

India, a digitally-rich economy

Speaking about his government's achievements, PM Modi highlighted the implementation of the direct cash transfer system and the scrapping of Article 370. "With this cash transfer system, we have been able to eradicate corruption worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore and provide government schemes to beneficiaries. We were mocked when we introduced digital payments, but now India has developed into a digitally-rich economy. In 2023, in a welcome move for Kashmiris, the Supreme Court upheld the Centre's move to scrap Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution," the PM said.

Plans to fulfil in 'third term'

Speaking about his plans if he wins the third term, the Prime Minister said that he aims to make India a completely developed nation by 2047. "We will start working on achieving this target within the first 100 days of assuming power for the third time. I am one of the very few Prime Ministers, who has extensive experience as Chief Minister as well. I understand the concerns of the states," the PM said.

On making India 5-trillion dollar economy

Asked about making India a 5-trillion dollar economy and when would people reap its benefits, the Prime Minister said anyone who thinks that "we are not reaping the fruits of development early on is missing the big picture".

"At a time when several countries of the world are bearing the brunt of inflation, we are in a better state and this is a direct and dominant sign of our unique development. We are growing faster than any major economy in the world. In the past 10 years, we have taken steps to limit inflation to an average of 5 percent despite global problems such as the COVID, and geopolitical tensions," he said.

On his health and fitness routine

When asked how many hours he worked during a day, Prime Minister Modi said he never kept track of his work hours as he does not believe there is any difference in work and rest.

"I am not a person who keeps track of how many hours I have worked in a day. I still follow some habits that I learned at a young age. During the days I spent in the Himalayas, I used to wake up at Brahma Muhurtam and finish my bath. Since then, I have continued the same habit. I do yoga and meditation regularly. I can't sleep for hours. In my life, there is no difference between work and rest. I am used to finding relaxation in work," he said. Brahma Muhurta is the period between 4 am to 5:30 am and is considered to be an auspicious time of the day in Hinduism.

Targets achieved till date

PM Modi said after coming to power, he ensured that there was a positive change in the work culture, which, in turn, made people repose faith in the government and believed that it would find solutions to their problems.

"Due to our efforts, as many as four crore families got roofs over their heads. Toilets constructed in the name of 'Izzatgarhs' upheld the dignity of women. Every household now has access to safe drinking water. Providing gas connections has enabled 11 crore women to cook in a healthy environment without the need to inhale deadly fumes. I am not easily satisfied with anything. I am always looking forward to working harder and faster," he said.

'Country transformed in a decade'

Asked if he sees this election as a referendum on the performance of his government, the Prime Minister said the people of the country have seen the hard work and track record of his government and noticed how the country has transformed in a decade.

"We are organising the biggest festival of democracy in the world...I am confident that people would want this government to come back to power. They believe that we will take the country forward to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047," he said.