Pakistan Eager to Make 'Shehzada' Prime Minister as They Want Weak Govt in Power: Modi Targets Rahul

Anand (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Pakistan wants him as the next Prime Minister in order to have a weak government in power.

He also claimed that the Congress is weakening in India, making it difficult to find the party even with a microscope. The PM on Thursday said at a rally in Gujarat's Anand district, "In India, the Congress party is weakening, meaning that even with a microscope, it's becoming difficult to find the party. But the interesting part is that while the Congress is dying here, Pakistan is crying there. Pakistani politicians are "praying" for the Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the 'shehzada' (referring to Rahul Gandhi) the Prime Minister."

"We all know that the Congress is Pakistan's 'murid' (admirer). The partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been exposed," he added. PM Modi claimed the enemies of the nation want a weak government instead of a strong one in India today.

"The enemies of the nation don't want a strong government in India today. They want a weak government. They want a weak government like the one during the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai, a weak dossier government.

The enemies of the nation want a corrupt government like the one before 2014. Modi's strong government neither bows nor is stopped. And that's why the world is saying that only India can accelerate the development of the world," he said.

Notably, Gujarat, the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is a citadel of the BJP, with the party winning all 26 seats in the last two general elections.

The state will vote for 25 out of 26 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. On the remaining constituency of Surat, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected 'unopposed' after the nomination papers of the Congress party's candidate Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected, as his three proposers claimed in an affidavit to the district election officer they had not signed his nomination form.