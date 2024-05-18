ETV Bharat / bharat

Youth Injured as Miscreants Open Fire on Congress Amritsar Candidate's Rally in Punjab's Ajnala

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Unidentified Miscreants Open Fire on Congress Rally in Punjab's Ajnala on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Unidentified Miscreants Open Fire on Congress Rally in Punjab's Ajnala on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (ETV Bharat)

Some unidentified youths opened fire on workers going to the election rally of Congress candidate Gurjit Singh Aujla in Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency, Punjab. One youth has been badly injured after he was hit by a bullet in his hand. The accused immediately escaped from the spot after firing shots.

Amritsar : Strict security arrangements have been made for the elections in Punjab. Chaos erupted in the Ajnala rally of Congress candidate Gurjit Singh Aujla in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat. Some youth fired shots on the Congress activists who were going to attend the rally. The miscreants escaped from the spot, creating a huge ruckus in the rally. A young man suffered bullet injuries in his hand.

Following this, Gurjit Singh Aujla targetted the Punjab government, saying that there was no law and order in the state. He said that Kuldeep Dhaliwal's goons have committed hooliganism in his rally. The young man was fired upon due to an old grudge. The Ajnala police reached the spot and started the investigation.

The injured youth has been admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar. Gurjit Singh Aujla said that the followers of Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal fired those shots that left the youth injured.

In Amritsar, Sardar Gurjit Singh Aujla was carrying out his election campaign by addressing his huge rallies in the constituency from the beginning. The Ajnala rally was organised as part of this.

Speaking further, Aujla said that during the election campaign, legitimate weapons were to be collected by the Punjab Police, but they were not deliberately collected. The Congress candidate demanded immediate action against the accused.

