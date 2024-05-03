"Daro Mat, Bhaago Mat": PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi Leaving Amethi to Contest from Rae Bareli

PM Modi Takes a Dig at Rahul Gandhi in Bardhaman Rally (ANI)

Burdwan (West Bengal) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition and asserted that Congress' tally in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls will be an all-time low in its electoral history. PM Modi made an unsparing criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter is contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat as he is anticipating defeat in Kerala's Wayanad where he is a sitting MP.

Addressing an election rally in Burdwan on Friday, PM Modi said, "Now, the shehzada' of Congress, who went to Wayanad (Kerala) after losing the Amethi seat, is also contesting from Rae Bareli. He knows he would lose Wayanad this time." On Rahul Gandhi leaving Amethi, PM Modi suggested to the Congress MP, "Daro Mat, Bhaago Mat" (Do not fear, do not run).

Modi said that if Congress wins the election, it would snatch Scheduled Caste, Dalits and OBCs quotas and give those to its jihadi vote bank thanks to the party's appeasement politics.

Prime Minister Modi wanted Congress to give in writing that it would not amend the Constitution for providing reservations based on religion. He also slammed the Trinamool Congress government alleging that the party has made Hindus "second-class citizens" in West Bengal.

Vote Jihad Row: PM Modi attacked the INDIA bloc over the vote jihad issue. It may be recalled that Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam has been embroiled in controversy for commenting on vote jihad. 'The opposition has started the game of vote jihad. Congress, Trinamool are silent about this vote jihad. This INDI Alliance will do whatever it wants for votes," Modi said.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police registered a case against Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his niece Maria Alam. Allegedly, Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam campaigned in support of INDIA bloc candidate Nabal Kishore Shakya and spoke of 'vote jihad' to overthrow the BJP government.

The Prime Minister sarcastically said that the opposition has started the game of Jihad and criticized the silence of Congress and Trinamool Congress on jihadists.

Legal help for SSC job scam victims: PM Modi on Friday announced that the West Bengal BJP unit will form a separate legal cell to provide help to "genuine teachers and candidates" who have lost jobs due to the School Service Commission (SSC) scam. Modi said "although he wants those involved in corruption by the TMC to be punished but doesn't want the innocent to suffer...The corruption that the TMC has done in Bengal in school recruitment is shameful. Due to this scam, several genuine candidates have suffered"

The prime minister said that he had asked the Bengal BJP unit on behalf of the party to create a legal cell and social media platform to provide help to the genuine candidates and teachers. "BJP will support such honest candidates and will provide them legal help to fight. This is Modi's guarantee," he added.

It may be recalled that almost 26000 teachers and non-teaching staff lost jobs after the Calcutta High Court declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as "null and void." The court ordered the cancellation of all appointments made through it.