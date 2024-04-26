'Cong Distributes Money among Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingyas,TMC Supports Them:' Modi

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday linked wealth redistribution issue with Rohingya infiltration and illegal intruders from Bangladesh in West Bengal's Malda district which borders Bangladesh.

Modi, who was addressing a poll rally in the bordering town, targeted Trinamool Congress-led government in the state for the factor, which he said, are affecting the lives of common people in the state.

"Wealth redistribution and Sam Pitroda's inheritance of property tax references are actually designed for the benefit of infiltrators who are vote banks of political parties like Congress and Trinamool Congress," Modi said.

He further said infiltration is going unabated in West Bengal where Trinamool Congress government is in power. "Congress says that if it comes to power, it will take away people's hard-earned money. The party will also take away mangalsutra, gold, land and house of mothers and sisters. Scanning machines were brought at the order from abroad by the prince(referring Rahul Gandhi) of Congress. All your property will be scanned before being confiscated," Modi added.

Modi further said these parties eye confiscating property of the common people to practice 'politics of appeasement'. "One thing you must minutely notice. Congress confiscates wealth and distributes to those who are its vote bank and Trinamool Congress silently supports it. These two parties are partners in crime," he added.

Launching an attack on TMC government, Modi blamed both Congress and TMC of being anti-people. "Trinamool Congress is facilitating entry of infiltrators from Bangladesh. Its ruffians are encroaching on your land. Trinamool Congress's hooligans are sheltering Bangladeshis here and Congress is handing over your properties to the infiltrator vote bank. Aren't these two partiers are working in collusion to harm you?" Modi questioned.

He said these two parties work in realising their goal of looting people while they are alive and die. Modi also made a strong pitch for CAA eyeing Malda's Hindu vote. "Trinamool and Congress are spreading canards about CAA. These two parties are misleading people through lies. The CAA law is aimed at giving citizenship to you not to take away for rights," he added.

He continued, "Mamata Banerjee's government has cheated the Muslim women of Bengal. When my government brought anti-triple talaq law, TMC opposed it. We outlawed the triple talaq to free Muslim women from every minute's humiliation and torture but opportunistic parties like Trinamool and Congress have opposed it."