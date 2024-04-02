Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'CM Jagan Photos in Welfare Schemes a Code Violation', Congress to ECI

Delhi : A few days ahead of the high voltage Lok Sabha elections, a Congress delegation on Tuesday met the Election Commission and urged the poll body to order the removal of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's photo from the schemes in the state.

The party complained that the advertisements of various schemes in Andhra Pradesh still carried the photograph of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that this is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Senior leader Salman Khurshid who was part of the Congress delegation while addressing the media said "We all had gone to the EC and put forth four points and it was about Andhra Pradesh. We have requested the EC that the previous schemes continue but while campaigning those schemes, photos of the CM of that state should be removed. They said that orders had been given. New schemes cannot be implemented and EC also said that new schemes cannot be implemented."

The Congress leader further added that the "Election Commission has said that new schemes cannot be implemented and new beneficiaries cannot be added to the old schemes after the model code of conduct was enforced." He also highlighted that the Congress party has no issue with the prevailing social welfare schemes but the only issue is with the use of Andhra's CM photograph and that new beneficiaries should not get added which is a violation of MCC.

It is pertinent to note here that the Congress also complained against the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh for 'stopping' pension and other benefits to the underprivileged, a statement of the party said.