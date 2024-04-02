Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'CM Jagan Photos in Welfare Schemes a Code Violation', Congress to ECI

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

CM Jagan

A Congress delegation led by senior leader Salman Khurshid complained to the Election Commission of India, saying that the use of photos of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the advertisements of welfare programmes as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). They urged EC to get CM Jagan's photos removed from government programmes and campaigns. Reports ETV Bharat's Saurabh Sharma.

Delhi : A few days ahead of the high voltage Lok Sabha elections, a Congress delegation on Tuesday met the Election Commission and urged the poll body to order the removal of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's photo from the schemes in the state.

The party complained that the advertisements of various schemes in Andhra Pradesh still carried the photograph of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that this is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Senior leader Salman Khurshid who was part of the Congress delegation while addressing the media said "We all had gone to the EC and put forth four points and it was about Andhra Pradesh. We have requested the EC that the previous schemes continue but while campaigning those schemes, photos of the CM of that state should be removed. They said that orders had been given. New schemes cannot be implemented and EC also said that new schemes cannot be implemented."

The Congress leader further added that the "Election Commission has said that new schemes cannot be implemented and new beneficiaries cannot be added to the old schemes after the model code of conduct was enforced." He also highlighted that the Congress party has no issue with the prevailing social welfare schemes but the only issue is with the use of Andhra's CM photograph and that new beneficiaries should not get added which is a violation of MCC.

It is pertinent to note here that the Congress also complained against the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh for 'stopping' pension and other benefits to the underprivileged, a statement of the party said.

Read More

  1. 'Trial Should Not Be Delayed For Political Reasons', SC On CBI Case Against CM Jagan Illegal Assets
  2. Election Officials Seize 96 Watches Worth Rs 1 Lakh Bearing CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Photo

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.