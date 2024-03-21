Election Officials Seize 96 Watches Worth Rs 1 Lakh Bearing CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Photo

These expensive watches bearing the images of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were found while conducting MCC checks at the Andhra border check post. Police have also seized a Toyota Fortuner with the number plate, AP 31 HE 1111.

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, the police across the state are keeping an eagle eye on every political move.

After the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the officials in the city have gone on a rampage, seizing 96 watches bearing the image of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Bagepally check post in the district.

As per sources, an estimated cost of these watches were stamped around Rs 1 lakh. These were found while conducting MCC checks at the Andhra border check post. As per official sources, it has been learned that the watches were being transported by car from Anantapur to Bangalore.

A case has been registered at the Bagepally Police Station against Bandi Nagendra, YSR Congress party leader from Anantapur. Police have also seized a Toyota Fortuner with the number plate, AP 31 HE 1111.

Meanwhile, the CM has prepared for a bus trip as part of the election campaign commencing March 27. The bus trip will begin from Idupulapaya under the name "Memanta Saariyah".

On May 13, Andhra Pradesh will conduct elections for its 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats. This time, the simultaneous polls will occur in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, unlike in 2019, when they were held in the state during the first phase.

With a vote share of little less than 50%, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, swept the polls and won 22 Lok Sabha and 151 Assembly seats in the 2019 elections.

