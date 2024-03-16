Andhra Pradesh Will Vote on May 13 in Single Phase; Counting on June 4 | 2024 LS Polls

New Delhi/Amaravati : The 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls will be held on May 13 and counting on June 4. This poll is being held along with the general elections. The tenure of AP Assembly ends in June along with that of three other states, which are Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The elections to the four states are being held along with the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls as the term of the Lower House in Parliament ends on June 16 this year. The 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections were held on April 11 along with Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. These elections were also simultaneously with the 2019 general election.

In the 2019 AP Assembly Election, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won 151 out of the total 175 seats in the State while the incumbent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 23 MLA seats. Whereas, in the 2014 AP Assembly Election, which was held immediately after the carving of a separate Telangana State from the united AP state, the TDP and the BJP Alliance supported by JanaSena won 103 out of the 175 seats and eventually formed the government.

The 2024 battle for AP Assembly is all set to witness a tough fight between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the triangular alliance of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JanaSena Party. This has become a high-octane contest what with the YSRCP banking on its massive welfare schemes while the opposition alliance is confident of repeating its 2014 victorious performance. In 2019, the TDP, BJP and JanaSena contested separately when the YSRCP won a landslide mandate.