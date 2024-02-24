TDP, Jana Sena Party Announce 1st Joint List of 118 Candidates for AP Assembly Elections

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party Saturday revealed the first list of candidates for the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2024.

This groundbreaking list of 118 nominees marks a significant shift in the state's political landscape, embodying an unprecedented infusion of fresh faces, youth candidates, representation from the Backward Class community, and female candidates.

Of these 118 nominees, TDP spearheads with 94 contenders, while Jana Sena with 24 seats, which will be announced soon. Notably, out of the 94 members in TDP’s list, 23 newcomers have been entrusted with the responsibility to contest, signalling a bold departure from conventional political strategies.

This strategic move underscores the unwavering confidence and preparedness of the TDP-JSP coalition as they brace for the electoral battle. The dynamic list also consists of 28 candidates with post-graduate degrees, 50 candidates with graduate degrees, three doctors, two PhD holders, and one IAS Officer.

For the first time ever in Indian politics, this candidate selection process stands as a testament to the power of the masses, as it has been prepared after considering the opinion of more than one crore people. By crowdsourcing, the alliance aims to decentralise power, placing the aspirations of the people of AP at the forefront of their political agenda.

This historic initiative marks a turning point where the alliance looks more confident and election-ready before the final battle. Unlike the incumbent ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) which has blatantly given out names through camp offices, the TDP-JSP list is not only inclusive but also revolutionary to its core.

Addressing the press conference at Undavalli, TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu said, “TDP-JSP is ready for election war. This alliance will work to ensure a brighter future for Andhra Pradesh.”