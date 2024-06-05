T20 World Cup 2024 | Going to Be Ready for Anything: Nassau County Executive On 'Security' Measures for India-Pak Clash

New York (USA): Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman affirmed that there will be extra security for the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Recently details emerged about the threat, purportedly posted by a group that supports an Islamic State terrorism group, making vague references to "Nassau Stadium" and the date, June 9, when India plays Pakistan.

Video: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaking about the security for India-Pak Clash. (ANI)

With just a couple of days left for the high-octane clash, Blakeman asserted that security measures are being taken. Blakeman is confident that nothing would occur during the game but if it does Nassau County will be ready.

"Well, we've been gearing up for that match because we know it's the biggest match in the world and we'll have extra security that day. We have our Nassau County Police Department, which handles major events all the time. They do a great job. We have our New York state police. We have our state park police, FBI, Port Authority Police, MTA police, fire marshall, and volunteer firefighters. We're going to be ready. Customs and Border Patrol is here today. We're going to be ready for anything that might occur, and we're pretty confident it won't happen. But if it does, we're ready," Blakeman told ANI.

Earlier, Patrick Ryder, the commissioner of the Nassau County Police Department assured that the safest place on June 9 to be in the county will be the venue for the India-Pakistan clash on Sunday. Commissioner Ryder told CBS News, "When you have got a game and a crowd as big as this, everything is credible. We will go through every fine detail when it comes to the security and safety of the residents here in Nassau County. I can guarantee you this is the largest security we have ever had to do in this county's history, and I can also guarantee you the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium."

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that security will be "robust" throughout the tournament across all venues. An ICC Spokesperson said, "The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event."

India and Pakistan will write a new chapter in their exhilarating rivalry on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. But before that clash, India will face Ireland on Wednesday at the same venue. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma arrived in New York on Monday ahead of their first game of the tournament. Pakistan will kick off their campaign against co-hosts USA on Thursday at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.