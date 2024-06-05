Die-hard Fan from Surat Lights up Times Square with Big B-Jaya's Family Moments; See How Actor Reacts

Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently marked his 51 years of marital bliss with his actor-wife Jaya Bachchan. To celebrate this special occasion, a die-hard fan from Surat, now residing in New York City, orchestrated a heartfelt gesture. This devoted fan distributed T-shirts to a number of other fans of Big B in NYC. Now, on Wednesday, Big B shared a video of fans celebrating their 51st wedding anniversary.

The video features fans holding banners of Amitabh Bachchan, with a stunning backdrop of family photos with Jaya Bachchan displayed on the iconic Times Square billboards. The megastar himself expressed his gratitude for this memorable gesture, acknowledging the extraordinary effort of his dedicated fan. "FROM the effort of DEDICATED FAN Sunil Shah of Surat .. he in NYC organised it and distributed hundreds of T Shirts to people and fans in USA ..my gratitude for this memorable gesture ..," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

The video beautifully captures the fan's extraordinary tribute to the power couple's 51-year journey together, tracing their path from Jaya's debut film, Guddi, to their cherished wedding moments. It also delves into the lives of their children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda, featuring rare childhood photos of the Bachchan siblings. Furthermore, it pays homage to their rich family heritage through heartwarming pictures with their grandchildren, Aaradhya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, who got married on June 3, 1973, have shared the screen together in numerous films, including Guddi, Sholay, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Abhimaan, and Chupke Chupke, among others. Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is busy filming for Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth, and is set to appear in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and others. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan was recently seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.