Global Leaders Congratulate PM Modi on Election Win, Look Forward to Strengthen Ties with India

New Delhi: World leaders on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory for the third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Counterparts from Nepal, Bhutan,Mauritius and Sri Lanka congratulated PM Modi on his election win as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to form the next government.

In post on X, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said,"Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji on your laudable victory for a historic third term. Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress. Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship".

"Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise with enthusiastic participation of the people of India", Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda wrote on X.

On a similar note, Congratulating PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe hoped to strengthen ties with India.

"I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India", Sri Lankan Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said he is looking forward to deepening ties with India. “Congratulations to my friend PM Narendra Modi-ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world’s biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our two countries,” Tobgay said

After the massive win, PM Modi hailed the hard work put on by the BJP workers and said, "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the 'Janata Janardan' for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people".

"I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts", PM Modi said.