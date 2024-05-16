Man Fakes Suicide To Bring Wife Back Home in Bengaluru, Dies

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man is suspected of having unintentionally killed himself on Wednesday while trying to blackmail his wife, who had gone to her mother's house due to frequent quarrels.

The incident took place in Bagalagunte police station area in Bengaluru. The deceased, identified as Amit Kumar (28), a native of Bihar had come to Bengaluru 10 years back and was working as a gym trainer here.

A year ago, Amit fell in love with a woman and got married to her despite his parents' objections. However, his wife joined a nursing course recently after which, the couple got into frequent quarrels.

According to neighbours, Amit alleged that his wife was always busy speaking to her friends on phone while ignoring him and they used to quarrel on trivial issues. Fed up with the frequent quarrels, Amit's wife left home and started living at her mother's house, they said.

Amit kept requesting her to return home. On Wednesday, he made a video call to his wife and started threatening to die by suicide if she did not return home.

Police said the deceased wanted to scare his wife but his attempt went amiss and he accidentally killed himself. "Prima facie it seems that the cause of death is strangulation. His body was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for post-mortem. A case has been registered at Bagalagunte police station and investigations are underway," a senior officer said.

DCP Bangalore North Division Saidulu Adawat said Amit used to threaten his wife by making video calls whenever she visited her mother's house and asked her to return home. "On Wednesday, when his wife refused to return he made a video call to her and tried to threaten of killing himself. When his wife returned, she found Amit dead. It cannot be ascertained whether he died by suicide or killed himself accidentally while faking suicide," he said

