ETV Bharat / state

Man Fakes Suicide To Bring Wife Back Home in Bengaluru, Dies

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 11 hours ago

Man Fakes Suicide To Bring Wife Back Home in Bengaluru, Dies
Bihar man dies while faking suicide to win back his wife in Bengaluru(ETV Bharat)

A man from Bihar accidentally died while trying to threaten his wife of killing himself. He worked as a gym trainer in Bengaluru and his wife had broken up with him after he quarreled with her for spending more time with friends.

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man is suspected of having unintentionally killed himself on Wednesday while trying to blackmail his wife, who had gone to her mother's house due to frequent quarrels.

The incident took place in Bagalagunte police station area in Bengaluru. The deceased, identified as Amit Kumar (28), a native of Bihar had come to Bengaluru 10 years back and was working as a gym trainer here.

A year ago, Amit fell in love with a woman and got married to her despite his parents' objections. However, his wife joined a nursing course recently after which, the couple got into frequent quarrels.

According to neighbours, Amit alleged that his wife was always busy speaking to her friends on phone while ignoring him and they used to quarrel on trivial issues. Fed up with the frequent quarrels, Amit's wife left home and started living at her mother's house, they said.

Amit kept requesting her to return home. On Wednesday, he made a video call to his wife and started threatening to die by suicide if she did not return home.

Police said the deceased wanted to scare his wife but his attempt went amiss and he accidentally killed himself. "Prima facie it seems that the cause of death is strangulation. His body was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for post-mortem. A case has been registered at Bagalagunte police station and investigations are underway," a senior officer said.

DCP Bangalore North Division Saidulu Adawat said Amit used to threaten his wife by making video calls whenever she visited her mother's house and asked her to return home. "On Wednesday, when his wife refused to return he made a video call to her and tried to threaten of killing himself. When his wife returned, she found Amit dead. It cannot be ascertained whether he died by suicide or killed himself accidentally while faking suicide," he said

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

  1. Eight Killed, One Injured After Two Vehicles Collide On Indore-Ahmedabad Highway In Madhya Pradesh
  2. Another Drowning Incident In Gujarat; Three Missing, Four Rescued Near Machchhu Dam In Morbi
  3. Six Killed In Accident At Palnadu District In Andhra Pradesh
Last Updated :11 hours ago

TAGGED:

MAN FAKES SUICIDEACCIDENTALLY DIEDUNINTENTIONALLY KILLED HIMSELFMAN DIES FAKING SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.