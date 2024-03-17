'AP People Frustrated with Jagan Rule': PM Modi Shares Dais with Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

Chilakaluripeta (Andhra Pradesh) : Massive crowds arrived at the venue of the joint public meeting of the TDP-BJP-JanaSena alliance adjacent to the national highway at Boppudi in the Chilakaluripeta Assembly Constituency of Andhra Pradesh today. After a gap of 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and JanaSena Chief Pawan Kalyan are going to share the dais at this public meeting named as 'Prajagalam' (People's Voice).

In his address, PM Modi said that the NDA would focus on regional development and it would work for the progress of the people of Andhra Pradesh. He said that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan work for the people. "10 lakh houses were given by our government in AP. Our govt cares about the poor people," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the people of AP were frustrated with the five-year rule of the YSRCP and the voters of the state have decided to bring back the NDA government. He said that the Congress has always insulted AP and the Telugu people and that the Jagan Reddy's YSRCP and the Congress party are the same in such matters.

PM Modi once again brought up the slogan 'ab ki baar 400 paar', underlining the NDA's push to win more than 400 seats in this Lok Sabha election. He said that as many as 25 crore people were brought out of poverty.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu described Prajanadi as a public meeting aimed at achieving the dream of the reconstruction of AP as the state has suffered extensive damage in the last five years due to the autocratic and devastating regime of the YSRCP. Naidu called PM Modi as a 'pragathivadi' (progressionist), saying that the people's mandate in the coming AP Assembly Elections would change the destiny of the State.

Chandrababu Naidu lauded PM Modi as not just a single person but a 'shakti' (a force) which is bent on changing India into a 'viswaguru' (master of the universe). The TDP chief said that PM Modi is synonymous with self-confidence and self-trust and one who is acclaimed as a great leader by the whole world. PM Modi's dream is to eradicate poverty and this is the correct time to achieve 'Viksit Bharat', he said.

JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan said that PM Modi's arrival and realignment of BJP-TDP-JanaSena would bring happiness and joy in the lives of AP people, who have been suffering due to the destructive and oppressive rule of the YSR Congress Party. In 2014, the NDA government was established in AP with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara of Tirupati and in 2024, Goddess Kanaka Durga of Vijayawada would reinstall the NDA government in the state, he said.

Pawan Kalyan accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of becoming a liquor businessman to loot the people's money as only cash is being accepted at the AP liquor shops while the digital payments are being promoted and accepted all over the country. He said that this time, the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and JanaSena is sure to win and the people would give victory to 'dharma' (righteousness) and 'nyayam' (justice).

Ahead of taking part in the public meeting, PM Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would bring a positive change in the lives of the people of Andhra Pradesh and it would take the state to new heights of progress. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "On the way to Andhra Pradesh, where I will be addressing an NDA rally at Palnadu along with @ncbn Ji and @PawanKalyan Ji this evening. The NDA is seeking AP’s blessings to bring a positive change in people’s lives and take the state to new heights of progress."

Activists and supporters of TDP-Janasena-BJP from across the state converged in large numbers at the Prajagalam public meeting. Thousands of vehicles headed towards the Boppudi venue from Vijayawada, Guntur, and Ongole. Due to the limited capacity of RTC buses, people are voluntarily utilizing available vehicles for transportation. Leaders of TDP, Janasena, and BJP asserted that the Prajagalam meeting in Boppudi will be remembered in history forever.