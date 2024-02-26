2 Bulletproof Buses Bought with Rs 20 Cr Public Funds for CM Jagan's Security in Election Campaign

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government took 2 helicopters at Rs 3.85 Cr rent per month to enhance the security of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Now 2 bulletproof buses are bought at a cost of Rs 20 crores. In addition to these, three more vehicles will also be available for Rs 3 crores. These buses will be used during CM Jagan's campaign in the coming general elections.

On the other hand, the general public are facing serious problems due to outdated buses run by RTC. Incidents of steering wheels, tyres and axles blowing off while the buses are running have become common. Buses are stopping in the middle of journey before reaching the destination due to brakes failures and they are crashing into fields and irrigation canals.

However, the YSRCP government did not focus on ensuring good facilities for the RTC passengers. No effort was made to purchase new buses. But officials spent Rs 20 crores for CM Jagan and bought two new bulletproof buses.

RTC already had two bulletproof buses for the visits of CM Jagan, but they have been replaced by new ones. It also bought three non-bulletproof buses by spending another 3 crore rupees. Two non-bulletproof buses reached Vijayawada on Sunday. The general election schedule will be released in the next 10 days. Then there will be an election campaign for about two months.

This has led to criticism that the RTC buses bought with public money are going to be used for CM Jagan's election campaign. RTC sources say that RTC buys the buses used for the CM's trips only on the orders of the government, and there is a special tariff for using them, according to which the government pays the money to RTC.

Usually, CM Jagan travels only a short distance in buses. If there is a meeting in any district, he reaches by helicopter. There, the distance between the helipad and the assembly venue is less than 5 kilometres. But bulletproof buses will be used to reach the meeting venue. Usually, all the way from the helipad to the dais of a public meeting, barricades will be set up and special arrangements will be made to prevent anyone from entering the venue unauthorisedly. In that case, the questions arise what is the need to buy new buses instead of using the existing ones?

Recently, the government ordered to provide two new helicopters for CM Jagan's trips as there is a threat to his security. Then, they have decided to pay Rs 3.85 crore per month for two helicopters with twin engines. One will be kept at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada and the other at Visakhapatnam Airport. About Rs 15 crores was spent last year on bulletproof vehicles used in CM Jagan's convoy. About 19 Toyota Fortuner vehicles have been purchased and converted into bulletproof vehicles.