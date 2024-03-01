Probe CM Jagan's Role in YS Viveka's Murder Case, Demands Slain Leader's Daughter Sunitha

New Delhi: Former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha Reddy demanded an inquiry into Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's role in her father's murder case. She expressed unhappiness over murder politics in Andhra Pradesh and called upon the people not to vote for the YSRCP in the ensuing Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing the media here on Friday, she expressed anguish over the delay in her father's murder case. She pointed out the CBI had been probing the case for the past five years, but still, there was no end to the case. Sunitha stated that the CBI had full information about the murder and why those involved in the murder were not being interrogated, she questioned.

"My father YS Vivekananda Reddy was brutally murdered five years ago on the intervening night of March 14 and 15, 2019. Later, the CBI took up the probe and filed chargesheets against the eight accused on 26.10.2021, 31.01.2022 and 30.06.2023 respectively. YS Bhaskar Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy were involved in the murder case of her father. But, accused Bhaskar Reddy and Avinash Reddy were protected by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, she alleged and asked for an inquiry into Jagan's role in her father's case.

"Usually in murder cases, it can be determined who did it in 4-5 days. But, in Vivekananda Reddy's case, even after five years, why is it still not resolved? My father had contested the 2017 MLC elections. But, he lost as his people cheated. However, without being disappointed, he became more active. The fear of being unable to undermine him no matter how hard they tried worried the perpetrators of the murder. At that time we did not understand all this," she recalled.

"Avinash came to me outside the mortuary on March 15, 2019, after the murder. He said that his uncle (Viveka) had campaigned for him till 11.30 pm. As shown in the movies, the killers are among us, but we cannot realise it. What message will be sent if those who killed Viveka are left? Why is the CBI investigation not yet completed? How did Jagananna know that my father was killed with an axe? It should come out. Bhaskar Reddy and Avinash Reddy were involved in my father's murder. Jagan is protecting both of them. Avinash Reddy should be punished," she demanded.

"Jagan repeatedly says that he will stand by his word...loyalty, but why the promise given to his sister was ignored? he should answer. You can't suspect your people... that's why when I met Jagan, I didn't suspect him. I had to believe each fact as it came out. The names of eight people came to light in the murder case. Jagan's role should also be investigated. If he is innocent, he should be released. Those who have done wrong should not escape," she said.

After the arrest of Sivashankar Reddy, the whole case changed.. fear started. Since then, cases have started to be filed against CBI personnel. CBI officials left Kadapa after the cases against them. After the case was transferred to Hyderabad, the trial started again. Everyone knows what happened when the CBI officials went to Kurnool to arrest Avinash. Has there ever been a case where the CBI went to make an arrest and came back? Even if the person to be arrested was in front of their eyes, the officers of the investigating agency waited for two days and came back, she reminded.

"Once the accused are out on bail, will it not affect the investigation of the case? My father's murder case is being dragged because of Jaganna's cases. I don't know what pressures are being exerted on the CBI," she said.

"They questioned me and my husband as suspects. Cases were filed against us because the government was behind. Everyone should be questioned like me. The investigation should be completed quickly and the culprits be identified. I will go to the people. But, how to go is not clear at the moment. Anyone has the right to contest elections. Should I contest or not, a decision has not been taken yet," she said.

