Viveka Murder Case: Dastagiri 'Fears' Death Threat from CM Jagan; Tempted with 'Rs 20 Cr'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Dastagiri, who has become an approver in YS Viveka's murder case, recently once again made sensational comments against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy. Dastagiri revealed that he will contest from Pulivendula in the next election and face CM Jagan. Dastagiri, who was present at the Nampally court in Hyderabad, spoke to the media as part of the trial of the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

He claimed that he was facing death threats from the YSRCP government. He accused YSRCP leaders of threatening him. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been asked to provide security. Dastagiri alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy, Avinash Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy were conspiring to terrorize him.

Dastagiri said that they are putting him in trouble because he is not listening to them. He said that the Viveka murder case has put the YSRCP in a difficult situation in the upcoming elections. He said that they offered Rs 20 Cr if there is a compromise in favour of them and that the son of Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy will come to his jail.

Dastagiri alleged that the government has provided security for him and that the police officers are also being put in trouble for providing him security. He said that he had appeared at the Nampally CBI court in Hyderabad for the recall petition in the CBI case. He expressed concern that he is facing death threats from the YSRCP government and will soon file a petition in the CBI court on the same issue.

He said that he would complain to the CBI officials about the temptations that happened in the jail. He alleged that he did not kidnap anyone and that he was involved in the case at will. Dastagiri alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy and Avinash Reddy also threatened his wife. He revealed that whoever tries to threaten him with politics, will answer with the same politics. Dastagiri said that he will contest from Pulivendula in the upcoming elections.