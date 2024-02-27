Viveka Murder Case: Dastagiri 'Fears' Death Threat from CM Jagan; Tempted with 'Rs 20 Cr'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Viveka Murder Case: Dastagiri 'Fears' Death Threat from CM Jagan

Dastagiri, who became an approver in the YS Viveka murder case, said he is facing a death threat the Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. He urged Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to provide security for him. Dastagiri revealed that he was tempted by the promise of 20 crores in jail. Dastagiri spoke to the media at Nampally court in Hyderabad.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Dastagiri, who has become an approver in YS Viveka's murder case, recently once again made sensational comments against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy. Dastagiri revealed that he will contest from Pulivendula in the next election and face CM Jagan. Dastagiri, who was present at the Nampally court in Hyderabad, spoke to the media as part of the trial of the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

He claimed that he was facing death threats from the YSRCP government. He accused YSRCP leaders of threatening him. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been asked to provide security. Dastagiri alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy, Avinash Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy were conspiring to terrorize him.

Dastagiri said that they are putting him in trouble because he is not listening to them. He said that the Viveka murder case has put the YSRCP in a difficult situation in the upcoming elections. He said that they offered Rs 20 Cr if there is a compromise in favour of them and that the son of Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy will come to his jail.

Dastagiri alleged that the government has provided security for him and that the police officers are also being put in trouble for providing him security. He said that he had appeared at the Nampally CBI court in Hyderabad for the recall petition in the CBI case. He expressed concern that he is facing death threats from the YSRCP government and will soon file a petition in the CBI court on the same issue.

He said that he would complain to the CBI officials about the temptations that happened in the jail. He alleged that he did not kidnap anyone and that he was involved in the case at will. Dastagiri alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy and Avinash Reddy also threatened his wife. He revealed that whoever tries to threaten him with politics, will answer with the same politics. Dastagiri said that he will contest from Pulivendula in the upcoming elections.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

Viveka Murder CaseYS Jagan Mohan ReddyCM JaganDastagiriYSRCP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.