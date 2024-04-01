'Trial Should Not Be Delayed for Political Reasons', SC on CBI Case against CM Jagan Illegal Assets

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Supreme Court: CBI Case against CM Jagan's Illegal Assets (Source: Eenadu)

The Supreme Court heard on Jagan's illegal assets case and ordered the CBI to give reasons why the trial is being delayed. A bench of Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta directed that the affidavit be filed within four weeks.

New Delhi : The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to give reasons why the trial is being delayed in the illegal assets case of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The bench of Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta heard the case and adjourned the hearing, directing the CBI to file an affidavit within four weeks.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the discharge petitions are causing delay. The top court's bench observed that the trial should not be delayed for political reasons. The CBI told the bench that the trial is going on properly. Justice Sanjeev Khanna asked why the affidavit was not filed when the agency is saying that the trial is being done properly.

CM Jagan Illegal Assets Case: The main allegation is that the trial is being delayed because Jagan Reddy is the Chief Minister, what will be the answer to that? The bench asked why the CM is asking for exemption from personal attendance. The Supreme Court opined that personal attendance should not be exempted if the trial is going on for a long time.

The apex court has made it clear that the courts conducting the investigation in such matters should take the decision. The trial was ordered to be conducted quickly. The Supreme Court has made it clear that it will conduct a hearing on the petitions for cancellation of bail and transfer of the trial from Hyderabad to another state. The next hearing was adjourned to the week beginning August 5.

Jagan Illegal Cases Investigation in CBI Court: Jagan's illegal cases were investigated in the CBI court. Arguments were held in the court on the discharge petitions of Jagan and other accused. The court has postponed the further hearing on the discharge petitions in CBI cases on CM Jagan to 18th of this month.

