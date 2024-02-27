Hanuma Vihari-ACA Row: Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan Mohan Reddy Led YSRCP

Amaravati: Veteran Tollywood actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has slammed the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh over the unceremonious removal of star test batsman Hanuma Vihari, who made bombshell allegations against the Andhra Cricket Association of favouritism towards the cricketer son of a YSRCP corporator in the state team.

In an elaborate post on X, Kalyan while hailing Vihari wrote, “Represented our ‘Bharath’ in 16 Test Matches, Scored 5 half Centuries and a Century, His Heroics in Sydney Test against Australia is unforgettable. As Andhra Pradesh Ranji Team captain, helped Andhra Team to qualify for the knockouts 5 times in the last 7 years. From Playing with a fractured hand to an Injured Hamstring, Hanuma Vihari always gave his everything for Bharath and for Andhra Pradesh in the domestic circuit”.

“And today, Andhra Cricket Association forced Vihari to resign from the captaincy just because a YCP Corporator wanted it. A Local YCP Politician with no cricket background is more valuable than an Indian Cricketer and Andhra Pradesh Ranji Team Captain to our Andhra Cricket Association. What a Shame,” Kalyan wrote while slamming the ruling YSRCP over the treatment meted out to Vihari in the state team.

“Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, what is the point of spending crores of money in events like ‘Aadudaam Andhra’ when the State Cricket Association humiliates and insults our Andhra Cricket Team Captain?,” he asked over the rationale of the mega sports event.

“Dear Hanuma Vihari garu, firstly you have been a Champion Player for the State and for the Nation. We thank you for your services and for inspiring young kids and players in Andhra. All Telugu Cricket Loving People feel pained and hurt with the treatment meted out to you by our State Association and We Stand with you. Last but not the least, Wishing you the very best and I hope you will play for Andhra Again next year with a State Board that knows to respect and treat players with dignity,” Kalyan wrote.

Vihari on Monday accused the ACA of favouritism towards a teammate, who happens to be the son of a YSRCP corporator. He said that the ACA unceremoniously removed him as the Andhra cricket team captain after he was involved in an altercation with the cricketer. Vihari also vowed not to play for Andhra again.

The ACA has hit back at the test cricketer accusing him of using foul language against the teammate.