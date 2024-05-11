Child Dies After Eating Instant Noodles at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit; 5 Other Family Members Ill

Pilibhit : The condition of 6 members of a family deteriorated after eating rice with instant noodles in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. The family members were taken to the hospital, from where after first aid, everyone returned home. However, a 6 year old child died after coming home. After this the condition of others also deteriorated. Everyone has been admitted to the hospital this time.

Seema, a resident of Rahul Nagar under Puranpur tehsil area, was married to Sonu, a resident of Dehradun, many years ago. Seema had come to her maternal home on Thursday with her sons Rohan and Vivek and daughter Sandhya. All the family members went to sleep on Friday night after eating noodles and rice.

After this, the condition of Seema, her three children, sister Sanju and sister-in-law Sanjana deteriorated in the night. On Friday, all the people were admitted to a private hospital. As their condition improved, the family members returned home. Sometime later, the condition of the family members once again deteriorated late on Friday night.

Seema's son Rohan drank water saying he had stomach upset and then lied down. He died after some time. Later, the condition of other members also deteriorated. Everyone was admitted to the Community Health Center on Saturday morning. Vivek was referred to a higher grade health centre.

After receiving information about the incident, the health department has started investigating the matter. Giving information on the matter, Dr. Rashid of Puranpur Health Center said that five people were brought to the Community Health Center. They said that they had eaten rice along with instant noodles. Seeing the condition of one of them as serious, he has been referred to a higher level health centre. The treatment of others is going on.