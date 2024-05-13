Andhra Pradesh: TDP Complains to CEO over Violence Against Its Polling Agents in Macherla

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) complained to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh over violence targetting their party's polling agents in the ongoing Parliamentary and Assembly polls in the State. The TDP requested punitive action against offenders and for ensuring free and fair elections in the State.

TDP Politburo Member Mohammed Ahmed Shariff wrote a letter to the CEO, complaining about an alleged attack against TDP agents made by YSRCP in the Rentala village of Rentachintala Mandal.

In his complaint, the TDP leader attached a video depicting the attack purportedly perpetrated by YSRCP leaders in the Macherla Assembly Constituency, where TDP members were seriously wounded and seen with bleeding injuries. Shariff revealed that the YSRCP goons were controlling the entry of booths armed with rods and knives, threatening voters and beating TDP agents.

Additionally, at the Kalvakuntla village of Pendurthi mandal, the power supply was deliberately cut, rendering CCTV ineffective, the TDP leader said. "It is distressing to note that even after the constituency was declared sensitive by the election authorities, YSRCP goons are allowed to organize physical attacks," he complained. The TDP leader requested the authorities to take punitive action against the offenders and ensure free and fair elections in the Macherla Assembly Constituency.