ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh: TDP Complains to CEO over Violence Against Its Polling Agents in Macherla

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

TDP seeks action against YSRCP over alleged attacks on its polling agents at Andhra Pradesh's Macherla.
TDP seeks action against YSRCP over alleged attacks on its polling agents at Andhra Pradesh's Macherla.(ETV Bharat)

In the ongoing Lok Sabha and Assembly election polling in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party politburo member Ahmed Shariff urged the CEO to take punitive action against the the YSRCP leaders over a purported attack on the TDP polling agents at Rentala village in Rentachintala Mandal in the State.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) complained to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh over violence targetting their party's polling agents in the ongoing Parliamentary and Assembly polls in the State. The TDP requested punitive action against offenders and for ensuring free and fair elections in the State.

TDP Politburo Member Mohammed Ahmed Shariff wrote a letter to the CEO, complaining about an alleged attack against TDP agents made by YSRCP in the Rentala village of Rentachintala Mandal.

In his complaint, the TDP leader attached a video depicting the attack purportedly perpetrated by YSRCP leaders in the Macherla Assembly Constituency, where TDP members were seriously wounded and seen with bleeding injuries. Shariff revealed that the YSRCP goons were controlling the entry of booths armed with rods and knives, threatening voters and beating TDP agents.

Additionally, at the Kalvakuntla village of Pendurthi mandal, the power supply was deliberately cut, rendering CCTV ineffective, the TDP leader said. "It is distressing to note that even after the constituency was declared sensitive by the election authorities, YSRCP goons are allowed to organize physical attacks," he complained. The TDP leader requested the authorities to take punitive action against the offenders and ensure free and fair elections in the Macherla Assembly Constituency.

Read More

  1. 2024 Lok Sabha Election: Phase 1 Sees 65.5% Turnout Amid Sporadic Incidents Of Violence | As It Happened
  2. PM's 'Too Good' Remark To Congress' 'No Modi Wave': Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Election | As It Happened
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In Phase 3, Bigwigs Modi, Shah, Pawar, Kharge Among Voters | As It Happened

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESHAPVIOLENCETDPLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.