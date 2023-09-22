Rahul Gandhi On Women Reservation Bill : 'మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్ల అమలుకు ఇంకా పదేళ్లు.. ఇవి దృష్టి మళ్లించే రాజకీయాలు'
Published: 27 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi On Women Reservation Bill : మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్ అమల్లోకి వచ్చేందుకు ఇంకా పదేళ్లు పడుతుందని జోస్యం చెప్పారు కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ దృష్టి మళ్లించే రాజకీయాలు చేస్తున్నారని దుయ్యబట్టారు. ప్రధాని జనగణన చేయించకుండా ఎందుకు ఆలస్యం చేస్తున్నారని ప్రశ్నించారు. మహిళల రిజర్వేషన్లో ఎస్సీ, ఎస్టీ, ఓబీసీ కోటా ఉండాల్సిందేనని డిమాండ్ చేశారు. మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్లు అమలు చేయడానికి కులగణన, డీలిమిటేషన్ను కారణంగా చూపడం దారుణమని విమర్శించారు రాహుల్. కులగణన సమాచారం లేకుండా పథకాలు ఎలా రూపొందిస్తారని నిలదీశారు. ప్రజలకు అధికారం ఇచ్చేందుకు కులగణన అత్యవసరమని.. అధికారంతోనే అభివృద్ధి సాధ్యపడుతుందని చెప్పారు.
#WATCH | Women's Reservation Bill | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "What is it that you are being diverted from? From OBC Census. I spoke of one institution in Parliament, that which runs the Government of India - Cabinet secretary and secretaries...I asked why only three out of… pic.twitter.com/6WVKGgYXb8— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023
