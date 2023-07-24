Kollur (Karnataka): A young man was washed away at Arashinagundi Falls near Kollur in the Udupi district of Karnataka on Sunday evening. The scene of the young man drowning in gushing waters was captured on the phone by his friend. The youth who drowned has been identified as Sharath Kumar (23) from Bhadravati of Shivamogga district.

The video shows the man standing on a rock and looking at the waterfall while his friend is recording it on his phone. Sharath soon slips as tries to move a bit, tumbling and falling into the ferocious river at the foot of the fall. He soon disappears into the gushing stream. The victim had come to Kollur with his friends by car to see the waterfall. Reportedly, Sharath was also performing for a social media video with his friend shooting from a distance.

Kollur Police Sub Inspector Jayalakshmi and staff visited the site soon after the incident was reported. A complaint was registered in Kollur police station and the hunt to fish out his body was started. The emergency department personnel also conducted an operation to find the youth however till the last reports, his body had not been discovered.