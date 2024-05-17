ETV Bharat / sports

Four Indian Boxers Sign off with Bronze Medals at Elorda Cup 2024

In what turned out to be a disastrous day for Indian boxers, all four male pugilists lost their respective semifinals to sign off with bronze medals at the Elorda Cup at Astana (Kazakhstan) on Friday.
File: India boxer Abhishek Yadav competing with Kazakhstan’s Mursal Nurbek(BFI Media)

Astana (Kazakhstan): Four Indian men pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam, Abhishek Yadav, Vishal and Gaurav Chauhan ended their Elorda Cup 2024 campaign with bronze medals after going down in their respective semi-finals on Friday.

Yaiphaba (48kg) and Abhishek (67kg) suffered close 3-4 defeats against Kazakhstan’s Zhussupov Askhat and Mursal Nurbek respectively after their bouts were reviewed.

Meanwhile, Vishal (86kg) ended his campaign with a 0-5 loss against the reigning world champion Oralbay Nurbek of Kazakhstan. Gaurav also lost 0-5 to another Kazakh boxer, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Kamshybek Kunkabayev, in the 92+kg semi-finals.

Late on Thursday, Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) ended their campaigns with bronze medals after losing in their respective semi-finals.

On Saturday, Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) will fight for the gold medals. The finals will be played on Saturday.

