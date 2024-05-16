ETV Bharat / sports

Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat And Three Other Indian Women Boxers Cruise Into Finals

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 8 hours ago

File: Nikhat Zareen poses with staff(ETV Bharat File Photo)

Astana (Kazakhstan): Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen registered a sensational 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul to enter the women’s 52kg final at the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Besides Nikhat, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) also made their ways into the finals comfortably, a Boxing Federation of India media statement said.

Minakshi and Manisha put up similar dominating displays in their semi-finals to grab a 5-0 unanimous victories against Kazakh boxers Gulnaz Buribayeva and Tangatar Assem respectively.

Anamika, on the other hand, was adjudged victorious after her opponent Kazakhstan’s Gulnar Turapbay was disqualified for excessive holding after three warnings.

Meanwhile, Sonu (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) ended their campaigns with bronze medals after suffering contrasting defeats in their last clashes.

Sonu fought valiantly against Uzbekistan’s Zieda Yarasheva but ended up on a losing side with a 2-3 scoreline whereas Manju Bamboriya faced a tough 0-5 loss against China’s Liu Yang.

Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) will play their semi-finals later today, the statement added.

Four Indian men pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg) will play their semi-final bouts on Friday.

The finals will be played on Saturday.

