Elorda Cup 2024: Indian boxer Abhishek storms into semi-finals

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

File: The Indian boxing contingent which is taking part in the Elorda Cup.(ETV Bharat)

India's boxer Nikhat Zareen (52kg) has stormed into the semi-finals with a victory over Kazakhstan’s Rakhat Seitzha in the Elorda Cup 2024 at Astana in Kazakhstan on Monday.

Astana (Kazakhstan): India’s Abhishek Yadav produced a dominating performance to enter the semi-finals at Elorda Cup 2024 after beating Kazakhstan’s Rakhat Seitzhan in here on Wednesday.

Abhishek looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite Seitzhan with a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the men’s 67kg quarter-finals, a media statement issued by the Boxing Federation of India said.

Meanwhile, Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and two other Indians suffered losses in their respective quarter-finals.

While Pawan went down fighting 1-4 against Kabdeshov Timur of Kazakhstan, Kavinder lost to Uzbekistan’s Mirazbek Mirzahalilov with a knockout decision.

Varinder Singh (60kg) and Hitesh (71kg) conceded an identical 0-5 losses against Kazakhstan’s Temirzhanov Serik and Aslanbek Shymbergenov respectively.

Late on Tuesday, Manisha (60kg) and Monika (81+kg) confirmed two more medals for India after entering the semi-finals. Along with Manisha and Monika, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg) and Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) will be in action in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The finals will be played on Saturday, the statement added.

Full list of Indian boxers competing at the Elorda Cup 2024:

Elite Men Squad: Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Hitesh (71kg), Ishmeet Singh (75kg), Sanjay (80kg), Vishal (86kg), and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg).

Elite Women Squad: Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonia (54kg), Manisha (60kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shalakha Singh (70kg), Lalfakmawi Ralte (81Kg), and Monika (81+kg).

