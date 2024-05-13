Nikhat Zareen Off To Flying Start At Elorda Cup 2024

Astana (Kazakhstan): Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg) began her campaign with a convincing 5-0 win against Kazakhstan’s Rakhymberdi Zhansaya on the opening day of the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Monday.

Minakshi (48kg) also made her way into the next round with a 4-1 victory over Gassymova Roxana of Kazakhstan. Anamika, on the other hand, defeated Zhumabayeva Arailym with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win in the first round of the 50kg category bout.

Meanwhile, Ishmeet Singh (75kg) and Sonia (54kg) bowed out after losing 0-5 against Kazakhstan's Armanuly Armat and China’s Chang Yuan respectively.

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Sanjay (80kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+) will be in action on Tuesday alongside three other Indian boxers.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the prestigious tournament which has been witnessing the participation of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan.

Full list of Indian boxers competing at the Elorda Cup 2024:

Elite Men Squad: Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Hitesh (71kg), Ishmeet Singh (75kg), Sanjay (80kg), Vishal (86kg), and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg).

Elite Women Squad: Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonia (54kg), Manisha (60kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shalakha Singh (70kg), Lalfakmawi Ralte (81Kg), and Monika (81+kg).