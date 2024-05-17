ETV Bharat / state

Toll in Boiler Blast in Haryana's Sonipat Rises to 3

By PTI

Published : 11 hours ago

A body was retrieved from under the debris on Friday, taking the death toll in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana's Sonipat to three, police said.
The death toll in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana's Sonipat to three on Friday. Police had earlier said the incident occurred Wednesday night in the Kundli town of Sonipat, leaving 25 injured.

Chandigarh: A body was retrieved from under the debris on Friday, taking the death toll in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana's Sonipat to three, police said. "A body was pulled out from under the debris. The death toll in the incident has now risen to three," SHO Kundli, Devender Singh said over the phone.

Police had earlier said the incident occurred Wednesday night in the Kundli town of Sonipat, leaving 25 injured. Earlier, two bodies were taken out from the incident site. After the incident, Sonipat district administration had sought help from the National Disaster Response Force to assist in the operations. The administration had also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

