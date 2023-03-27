Bellari (Karnataka): A school bus carrying at least 50 children suddenly caught fire near Siruguppa in the Bellari district of Karnataka on Monday. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the alert driver stopped the bus immediately and evacuated the children. Fortunately, no casualty was reported. The school bus was on its way to Tekkalakote town from Siruguppa to drop off the children. The school bus belonged to Vishwa Jyoti Education Institute situated at Siruguppa town.

The driver noticed smoke coming out from the engine of the bus. He halted the bus immediately and rescued the children with the help of others. A thick plume of smoke was billowing out of the bus. A fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames. Curious onlookers assembled at the spot. Some of them were found clicking photos on their cellphones. Before the arrival of the fire tender at the spot, the fire had enveloped the whole bus. The bus turned into an inferno. Leaping flames and smoke were seen going up in the sky.