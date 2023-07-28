Hundreds of Meitei women took to the streets in front of Thoubal police headquarters of Manipur on Thursday, to demand that the Central Forces cease their combing operation for further arrests in the case related to the video of two Kuki women being paraded naked on the streets.

Manipur police have already arrested at least seven individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the viral video case.

The women claimed that they have endured harassment at the hands of the Central Forces and that they don't trust them (central forces) and don't want them.

A day before the crucial hearing, the Centre Thursday has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court informing that the investigation into the incident of women being paraded naked be handed over to the CBI.

The Centre also wants the trial of the case to be shifted out of Manipur to any other state, and for it to be concluded within six months.