Bharatpur (Rajasthan): An 18-foot-long python was spotted on Jaipur-Agra highway on Friday night. A large crowd gathered at the spot after seeing the huge python, which was attempting to cross the highway. People were urging motorists and commuters to slow down their vehicles while moving on this stretch of the highway. It took almost an hour to rescue the python.

The snake was released into Keoladeo Ghana Bird Sanctuary in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Nature guide Mahendra along with villager Mohan Singh, rescued the python and released the crawling creature into Keoladeo National Park. The national park is the home to the largest python population in the country. The geographical condition of the forest provides the natural habitat for pythons. A large number of pythons are found in Ghana's sanctuary and the surrounding areas.