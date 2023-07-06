SINDHI URINATION CASE FELT GOOD AFTER MEETING CHIEF MINISTER SAYS VICTIM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The victim of the Sindhi urination case Dashmat Rawat, whose feet were washed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, said that he felt good after meeting the CM. In an attempt to counter the Opposition narrative in the urination case, the CM washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat, who had been subjected to an appalling act of humiliation, on Wednesday.

"I met the Chief Minister, it felt good. He called up my family and spoke to my family, I felt good. I am now going back after meeting him," Dashmesh said. The incident gained widespread attention after a video of the inhuman act went viral, leading to public outrage and condemnation. CM Chouhan took immediate cognizance of the video, asserting that the accused would face severe consequences and "strict punishment" for his actions. The perpetrator, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested during the wee hours on Wednesday.