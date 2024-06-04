Anupam Kher Showers Praise on 'ROCKSTAR' Kangana Ranaut for Electoral Victory in Mandi - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher extended warm congratulations to actor Kangana Ranaut, on her victory in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh. Ranaut, who contested as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, emerged triumphant over her rival, Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress.

Kher shared a video on Instagram, showcasing Ranaut's joyous moments with her mother and the people of Mandi, following her electoral win. In the caption, he lavished praise on Ranaut, hailing her as a 'rockstar' and commending her inspirational journey.

He wrote, "My dearest #Kangana! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard toh 'kuch bhi ho sakta hai'! Jai ho (sic)!"

Meanwhile, Ranaut, who contested her first election, expressed her gratitude to the people of Mandi in a recent Instagram post, stating, "Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust. This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of honouring the market."

The counting process, which commenced at 8 am, was conducted across 80 centres in Himachal Pradesh, covering four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly constituencies where by-polls were held.