Baharampur Lok Sabha Seat Result: Yusuf Pathan Cleans Up Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Scripts History

Baharampur (West Bengal) : All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan defeated five-time Indian National Congress (INC) MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Yusuf accumulated 4,76,913 votes while his opponent earned 4,03,651 votes.

Choudhary has been one of the strong and influential personality in the politics of the West Bengal. He was elected in three consecutive terms from 2009 to 2019 while contesting election for Congress party. In 2019, he defeated TMC's Apurba Sarkar by a margin of 80,696 votes. Choudhary was the sole Congress MP from West Bengal for the party in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Notably, the current West Bengal Pradesh Congress Commitee (WBPCC) has also been a member of the West Bengal assembly for three years from 1996 to 1999. He also played a crucial role in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government as minister of state for railways between 2012 and 2014.

The result comes as a shocking one for Choudhary as it is his first defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Yusuf Pathan made his debut in the political spectrum of the country by contesting in his maiden election as a TMC candidate from Baharampur constituency. The former India cricketer made an immediate impact after entering the world of politics by slaying a giant like Choudhury.

Yusuf Pathan had represented the national side in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is. The right-handed batter was known for his attacking gameplay. With the victory, Yusuf has kicked off his political career on a winning note.