Delhi: As many as 50 people had a harrowing time when they got trapped on a Ferris wheel (giant wheel) ride due to a technical malfunction at a Navratri Mela in Delhi's Narela area on Wednesday night. Delhi Police swung into action soon after receiving information about the incident. They began efforts to rescue people with the help of technical staff and others.

According to eyewitnesses, the wheel stopped rotating at around 10:30 p.m., and the people in the upper section of the giant wheel were trapped there for almost half an hour. A video of the incident doing rounds on social media prompted the authorities to launch a rescue operation. Police said that the wheel of the swing stopped working with people on board. "Everyone has been rescued safely," they said. Police said that legal action was being initiated against the organiser, and they were further looking into the incident.