Amritsar (Punjab): Several farmers were seen protesting outside the Deputy Commissioners and Sub-divisional Magistrates office on Monday demanding a long-lasting solution for paddy straw as they brought stubble-laden trolleys with them.

The farmers sought the withdrawal of cases against farmers for burning stubble. The call for the four-hour protest was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and 18 other farmer bodies. The agitating farmers demanded the withdrawal of legal actions, including registration of FIRs and rollback of the fine imposed on farmers for burning crop residue.

They also demanded an increase in sugarcane rates and fair compensation for land acquisition under the Bharatmala projects. In Moga, a group of farmers, who were bringing stubble in tractor-trolleys, said they were stopped from entering the DC office complex for staging a 'dharna'. One of the farmers even lied in front of a police vehicle, demanding they be allowed to go to the DC complex.

Where should we take this stubble? one of the protesters asked. The protesters, while condemning the legal action against farmers for burning straw, said 75-80 per cent pollution was caused by industry and vehicles. But the action was being taken against farmers, they said. In Sangrur, the protesting farmers brought stubble in their tractor-trolleys and parked their vehicles near the DC office.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said demonstrations were held at 34 places in the state. He demanded that penalties imposed on farmers be withdrawn and sought a long-lasting solution for managing stubble. In Ludhiana, protesting farmers were not allowed to enter the city. Two groups of farmers were stopped at Verka Milk Plant Chowk and near the Sangowal village, respectively.

Later, a delegation of farmers reached the mini secretariat and presented a memorandum to the additional deputy commissioner. (With Agency inputs)