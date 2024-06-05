'It's Not about Me and My Last Match' : Sunil Chettri on His Last International Game

Kolkata: Star Indian footballer Sunil Chettri has stated ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier game against Kuwait that winning the match will be ore important than remembering the game for being the last one for him.

A win on Thursday, June 6, would almost secure a place in the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifier. The tournament will be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico. Chettri announced last month that he will draw curtains on his international career after the match against Kuwait. The Indian centre forward played down the hype around his retirement saying the win is more important than his retirement.

"It's not about me and my last match. I don't want to address it again and again. We really want to win this game. This is not going to be easy, but we are ready. We will have tremendous support," Chhetri said on the eve of the second round match,” he said.

"If we win tomorrow we almost qualify (for Round 3). Five top games home and away, I am going to wear nice suits and watch the match wherever the team travels. Everyday I talk to the boys, I keep telling them about this dream. The longer camp helps, because we come from different mentality. It gives you much more time to work on details. It's not life-changing, but it games you to work on details."

Reflecting upon thinking back about his retirement, Chettri stated that he has no intention of taking his retirement back.

"No sir, suits are made and I am going to watch the boys play. I have thought about it a lot. I had a great ride all this 19 years. I will go as a fan and support the team wherever the team goes.” he concluded.