PS Tamang to Take Oath as Sikkim CM on Jun 9

Gangtok: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday said he would take oath as the chief minister of the state for the second term on June 9. The swearing-in ceremony of Tamang and his cabinet will be held at Paljor Stadium in the state capital Gangtok. "The swearing ceremony of the new council of ministers will take place on June 9 at Paljor Stadium as it had happened five years ago," he told a media outlet here.

A large number of people from various parts of Sikkim as well as SKM cadres are expected to attend the programme, he said. Tamang, who spearheaded the ruling SKM's landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, thanked the people for reposing faith in the party yet again. SKM won 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the polls which occurred simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Tamang also lauded SKM leaders and its cadres for their dedication and hard work, which "led to the massive electoral victory for the party". In reply to a question, the SKM chief said its MP Indra Hang Subba will be part of the NDA at the Centre.