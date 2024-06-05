Peaky Blinders Film Confirmed with Cillian Murphy Reprising His Role as Tommy Shelby

Hyderabad: Streaming platform Netflix has officially confirmed that a Peaky Blinders film is in the works, with Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, the Birmingham gangster. This new cinematic venture is being produced in collaboration with the BBC, with Tom Harper directing the movie and Steven Knight penning the screenplay.

Murphy has expressed his gratitude to the devoted fan base of the series, dedicating the upcoming film to them. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," the actor stated to a newswire. He mentioned that he is thrilled to be teaming up once again with Steven Knight and Tom Harper to bring the world of Peaky Blinders to life on the big screen. He said, "This one's for the fans."

The series, which concluded with its sixth season in April 2022, followed the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in post-World War I. Creator Steven Knight had hinted at continuing the story in a different format, and now that vision is becoming a reality. Tom Harper, who directed several episodes of the show's first season in 2013, is ecstatic about the opportunity to helm the film. He added, "It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

Slated to begin production later this year, the film promises to be an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga. Set against the backdrop of Birmingham between 1919 and 1934, Peaky Blinders followed the rise and fall of the Shelby family as they navigated a world torn apart by radical social, economic, and political upheaval.

Reflecting on the show's beginnings, Tom Harper recalled, "When I first directed Peaky Blinders over a decade ago, we had no idea what the series would become, but we knew that the alchemy of the cast and the writing was something special. Peaky has always been a story about family, so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring this movie to audiences worldwide on Netflix."

The series, which premiered on BBC Two in 2013 before moving to BBC One and eventually gaining international acclaim on Netflix, has left an indelible mark on the world of television. With the film on the horizon, fans of the series can eagerly anticipate a new chapter in the Peaky Blinders saga, one that promises to be just as explosive and captivating as its series.