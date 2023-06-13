GROOM KITH AND KIN ARRIVE FOR WEDDING CEREMONY ON 51 TRACTORS IN RAJASTHAN

Barmer(Rajasthan): A marriage procession was taken out on 51 tractors, one of which was driven by the groom himself in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday. The video is winning the hearts of netizens. The groom's father, Jetharam Choudhary, said, "My wedding procession was taken out on one tractor, so I arranged 51 of them for my son".

The groom, Prakash Choudhary, a native of Gudamalani village, got married to Mamata, a native of Roli village. There were more than 200 'Baaratis' on the 51 tractors. The groom said, "My family's prime occupation is farming. Everyone is into agriculture. So, everyone thought to take out the procession on the tractor."

The groom's father, Jetharam said, "A tractor is reckoned 'son of the earth'. We already had 20 to 30 tractors in our family, my friends also joined the procession with their tractors. When the procession started in the morning, 10 to 12 more tractors joined it. The 'Baaratis' said that we do agriculture by tractors, so why cannot we take a procession on it?' The father further said that when the procession reached the village everyone was in awe. (With agency inputs)