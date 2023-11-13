CM BAGHEL GETS WHIPPED AS PART OF RITUAL DURING GAURA GAURI PUJA IN CHHHATTISGARH

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel performed the 'Gaura-Gauri' puja for the welfare of the people. Chief Minister Baghel attended the grand 'Gaura-Gauri' puja at Janjgir village of the Durg district and the Chief Minister got his arms whipped as per the tribal tradition. At that time devotees and people flocked to the temple on a large scale to witness puja.

CM Baghel said that he has done this for the welfare of the people of the state. "Everybody celebrates this festival for prosperity. 'Gaura-Gauri' puja is performed by all people. The God and Goddess are worshipped early in the morning by all the people as the festival symbolises equality,'" Baghel pointed out.

Gond tribe people perform this puja during the Diwali festival. First, they go to the river bank and collect clay. On the same night, they make Gaura's (Lord Shiva) idol in one's house and Gauri's (Goddess Parvati) in another's house. After that, the celestial wedding of Shiva-Parvati will be performed.

It may be recalled that elections were conducted in Chhattisgarh for 20 Assembly seats on November 7. Elections for the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes will be on December 3.