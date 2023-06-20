CLASS III GIRL INJURED IN STRAY DOGS ATTACK IN KERALAS KANNUR DISTRICT

Kannur: In a heart-rending incident, a Class III girl was attacked by stray dogs in the Kannur district of Kerala on June 19. The girl, identified as Jhanvi, entered an under-construction house, which was located behind Edakkad Railway Rtation in Muzhappilangad of Kannur district, unknowingly that she was being followed by three dogs. The moment she entered the house, the three dogs pounced on the girl and started biting her. In the video, the hapless girl can be seen crying for help, but in vain. But, after a few minutes, one of the girl's family members came to her rescue after hearing her screams. Immediately, she was admitted to a private hospital in Kannur Chala where she was undergoing treatment. She was motionless for a moment when her kin comforted her, but later she started sobbing inconsolably.

The death of 11-year-old Nihal Naushad, a native of Muzhupilangad in the Kannur district, in an attack by stray dogs, is still afresh in the memory of the people yet again a fresh incident was reported. The body of the differently-abled boy was found on June 11. Nihal went missing at 4.30 pm on the day of the incident. The child's body was found hours after searching. The body was half a kilometre away from the house. Seeing the dogs coming in groups, the locals searched there and found the seriously injured boy.