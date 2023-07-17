North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): In the heartland of football fanatics, nestled in North 24 Parganas, near Dum Dum International Airport, lies a house that breathes the essence of football. Ayan Mallick, an accountant at Surendranath College, has transformed his four-storey residence into a remarkable Mohun Bagan-themed haven.

The exterior of Ayan's house proudly wears the iconic colours of Mohun Bagan, green and maroon, reflecting his unwavering loyalty to the club. A standout feature is a wall adorned with a picture of the immortal 11 of the IFA tournament. This tribute to the revered players immortalizes their contribution to the history of football and serves as a reminder of the club's rich heritage. Fuelled by this fervour, Ayan's dream of creating a themed house became a reality once he secured employment. The artistry within his home, amounting to a cost of approximately 2-3 lakhs, was meticulously crafted by the talented artist, Gopal Bhaskar.

"From first, second to third floor Mohun Bagan is everywhere, Mohun Bagan is my life, my father, mother and even my grandfather is a Mohun Bagan fan. We are the Mohun Bagan family," said Ayan Mallick. Ayan's house exemplifies unity, attracting visitors from different teams to its special selfie zone. It stands as a testament to the power of football to bring people together. Ayan Mallick's Mohun Bagan-themed house is a shrine of football passion, celebrating memories and uniting fans from different teams. It inspires all football lovers, showcasing their boundless love for the game.

