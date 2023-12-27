WATCH ETV BHARAT EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH VIRAL GOTILO SINGER ADITYA GADHVI

Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi has garnered global fame with his song Khalasi, which is better remembered as Gotilo. Gadhvi has drawn the interest of music lovers all across the globe with his song, which also happened to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The singer talked about the global recognition that the song has brought to him, while also extending his greetings to the music composer and lyricist.

Talking about the buzz around the song ever since he appeared on Coke Studio, Aditya said that he had never imagined the song to go this viral. He also talked about how motivated he felt after PM Modi tweeted about his song. Gadhvi also mentioned meeting Priyanka Chopra during an event in Gujarat where he was performing.

Gotilo has become a global phenomenon and the singer is currently enjoying all the praise coming his way. However, this is not the first time he has been appreciated for his work as Aditya has earlier been nominated for Oscars 2014 as well for two of his songs in Kamasutra 3D.