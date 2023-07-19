BOOST YOUR HEALTH WITH THESE NUTRITIOUS FOODS THAT ARE HIGH IN VITAMIN D

Hyderabad: Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in supporting overall health. While sunlight is the primary source of vitamin D, you can also boost your levels by consuming certain foods. But, vitamin D requirements vary depending on factors such as age and individual health conditions. It's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the right intake for your specific needs. Here are some vitamin D-rich foods that can help boost your health and mood:

Also read: Doctors explain health benefits of Amla

Egg Yolks:

Egg Yolks

While egg whites are protein-rich, the majority of vitamin D in an egg is found in the yolk. Including whole eggs in your diet can help increase your vitamin D intake.

Mushrooms:

Mushrooms

Some mushroom species, particularly wild mushrooms and those exposed to ultraviolet radiation can be a good source of vitamin D. For vitamin D-rich mushrooms, look for them at your local farmer's market or ask the vendor specifically for that type of packing.

Cod liver oil:

Cod liver oil

Cod liver oil is indeed derived from the liver of codfish and is known for being one of the richest natural sources of vitamin D. In addition to vitamin D, cod liver oil also contains omega-3 fatty acids, particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are beneficial for heart health, brain function, and reducing inflammation.

Vitamin D-rich fish:

Vitamin D-rich fish

Fatty fish like salmon, trout, mackerel, and sardines are among the best food sources of vitamin D. Consuming these fish can help increase your vitamin D levels, which is crucial for bone health, immune function, and overall well-being.

Fortified dairy products:

Fortified dairy products

Fortified dairy products such as milk, yoghurt, and cheese are commonly fortified with vitamin D to help individuals meet their nutritional needs. These foods are available anywhere and can be easily incorporated into meals and snacks. (ANI)