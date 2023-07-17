DOCTORS EXPLAIN HEALTH BENEFITS OF AMLA

Hyderbad: Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a fruit that is highly regarded for its health benefits. It can be enjoyed in various forms. It is known for its unique flavour, which is often described as sour, bitter, and astringent. Let's consider some of the potential benefits of Amla that have been verified by doctors.

Ayurvedic medicine and high nutrient content:

Dr. Naresh Gupta says, "Amla has been used for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine and is considered a superfruit due to its high nutrient content. It is high in antioxidants, such as vitamin C, which aids in the fight against free radicals and oxidative stress in the body."

Immune system:

"Amla boosts the immune system and boosts its ability to fight infections and diseases. It promotes the formation of white blood cells and strengthens the body's defence mechanisms," Dr Gupta said.

Helps in digestion:

Dr Sushma Sanghvi says, "Amla is known to help with digestion. It acts as a mild laxative, aids in bowel movement regulation, and can help with digestive issues such as constipation and acidity. Amla also increases the secretion of digestive enzymes, which aids in nutrient absorption."

Improving digestion:

Dr Gupta adds, "Amla juice has been shown to improve digestion and gut health. It acts as a mild laxative, aids in bowel movement regulation, and can help with digestive issues such as constipation and acidity."

Skin and hair care:

"Amla extract is found in skin and hair care products. It stimulates collagen production, which aids in the maintenance of skin elasticity and the reduction of wrinkles. The antioxidants in amla also protect the skin from sun damage and pollution. It also strengthens hair follicles, reduces hair loss, and encourages healthier hair growth," Dr Sushma Sanghvi added. (ANI)