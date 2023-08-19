WEST BENGAL MAN GETS LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR RAPING MINOR GIRL IN CHANDANNAGAR FOUR YEARS AGO

Chandannagar (West Bengal): A Chandannagar court on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Saturday for raping a four-year-old girl. Four years ago, the man lured the child to his home and raped her while playing with her.

On Saturday, the Chandannagar Divisional Court judge sentenced the man to life imprisonment. On November 12, 2019, at around 4:30 pm, the four-year-old child went out to play and was not to be seen for a long time. Her family started searching for her but could not find her till the evening. But the girl herself returned home after some time.

Seeing her wet, the family suspected something was wrong. Later they came to know that a 48-year-old man from the Chandannagar area raped her. On the same day, the family filed a written complaint at the Chandannagar police station. The police subsequently registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the man.

The trial of the case started after the submission of the chargesheet. After nearly four years, the Additional District Sessions Judge of the Chandannagar court on Friday convicted the man Amrit Shaw under Sections 376 AB and 4 of the POCSO Act. He was awarded life imprisonment on Saturday.

Public Prosecutor Gopal Patra and Special Public Prosecutor Annapurna Chakraborty contested the case on behalf of the minor. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 60000. "In case, the convict fails to pay up the fine, he will have to serve nine months more in prison," the court said in its order.

