ODISHA MAN GETS DEATH SENTENCE FOR TRIPLE MURDER SON AWARDED LIFE TERM

Sambalpur (Odisha): The Kuchinda Civil and Criminal Court in Odisha's Sambalpur district awarded capital punishment to a 50-year-old man for killing three members of a family in 2020 over a property dispute. Additional District and Sessions Judge Court Kuchinda on Wednesday also sentenced the man's 28-year-old son to life imprisonment in connection with the triple murder.

The incident occurred in the Lapada village under the Mahulpali Police Station limits in October 2020. The court also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on each convict. Additional Sessions Court Judge Rajkishore Lenka, while pronouncing the judgment, said that a death sentence is awarded in the rarest of the rare cases, and this is one such case. Additional public prosecutor Rabindra Naik shared this information.

Pirabati Behera, aged 55, her 35-year-old daughter Sabitri Sahu and 41-year-old son-in-law Gridhari Sahu were killed by convicts Naveen Dehury and his son Hemanand over a land dispute.

The father and son were arrested after villagers informed the police about the triple murder. The killing of Sabitri and her husband Giridhari left their son and daughter orphaned and, the fine amount will be given as compensation to the two minors, Naik added.

On August 2, a court in Gujarat's Surat awarded the death sentence to a 23-year-old youth for allegedly raping and murdering a two-year-old girl in February this year by terming it the rarest of the rarest cases. The accused has been identified as Ismail Yusuf, a resident of the Sachin area of Surat city.

