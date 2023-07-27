Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr sentenced a 40-year-old man to death on Wednesday for raping and killing a four-year-old girl in April this year. According to official sources, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs three lakh on the convict. The court took 73 days to pronounce its verdict in this case.

Official sources said that the four-year-old girl went missing while playing outside her house on April 23. Her mother along with other people started searching for her. On searching the house of a neighbour Faeem, the girl's body was found lying in a pool of blood under his bed. Faeem's clothes were also stained with blood. The accused was arrested and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police filed a chargesheet within 14 days.

Talking to the media, Public prosecutor Varun Kaushik said, "On April 23, the accused Faeem abducted the four-year-old girl from her house. He took her to his home where he raped the girl child and then brutally killed her. The medical report of the girl shows how heinous the crime was. There were at least eight human bite marks on the girl's body which show the brutality of the crime."

Giving a death sentence to the accused in 73 days is a landmark decision by the court. My objective is that the people who commit such heinous crimes must be punished at the earliest, Kaushik added. Advocated Abhinav Aggarwal said, "This case was registered under the POCSO Act and the verdict was pronounced within 73 days. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs three lakh on the convict." The family members of the victim said that they are happy with the court's decision. They also requested for orders to demolish the house of the convict.